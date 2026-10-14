Olympic champion Cameron McEvoy leads swimming masterclass for children in Astana

The event brought together children aged 10 to 12 from local sports schools and clubs, giving them an opportunity to learn directly from some of the biggest names in international swimming.

Photo credit: Qazaq Aquatics

The athletes shared insights into their sporting journeys and offered advice to help the children improve their skills and pursue their ambitions in the pool.

For McEvoy, the experience brought back memories of his own childhood.

“It is a special experience for me. It is wonderful to meet Astana’s swimming community. When I was young, I loved attending masterclasses like this and learning from professional swimmers I looked up to. So it is great to come here and share my knowledge with young athletes who are just beginning their swimming journeys. I also noticed quite a few talented swimmers among the children, which is really encouraging,” he said.

Photo credit: Qazaq Aquatics

Astana will host the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup for the first time from October 15 to 17. The competition will mark the final stop of the Silk Road Tour, following earlier stages in Baku and Tashkent.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani artistic swimmer Viktor Druzin was named among five nominees for the World Aquatics Men’s Artistic Swimming Athlete of the Year award following a series of international podium finishes in 2026.