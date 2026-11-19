During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Milton Dick on his election as President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and wished him success in carrying out this responsible mission.

The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan highly values its long-standing and fruitful cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

He also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further deepening its engagement with the IPU, noting the organization’s significance as an important institution for strengthening international cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also briefed on the large-scale political reforms underway in our country aimed at further modernizing the political system and strengthening democratic institutions.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Milton Dick noted in particular that Kazakhstan is the first country he has visited as head of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. He commended the political and economic transformations being carried out in the country.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on parliamentary diplomacy, the development of artificial intelligence, and the prospects for Kazakhstan-Australia cooperation.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked Special Envoy Erzhan Kazykhan with advancing the Kazakhstan-U.S. strategic partnership.