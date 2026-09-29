Tokayev outlines promising areas for Kazakhstan-Germany cooperation

According to President Tokayev, over the years, Kazakhstan and Germany have built strong relations, founded on mutual respect and practical cooperation.

"Kazakhstan views Germany as a reliable and long-standing strategic partner. We hold Germany's economic achievements and industrial culture in high regard. For generations, the 'Made in Germany' brand has been a symbol of quality, engineering excellence, precision and responsibility. Germany's economic power has been built not only by its global corporations, but also by its mid-sized companies (Mittelstand), skilled human resources, scientific potential and unique production culture," Tokayev said.

The President highlighted the particular role of Germany in Kazakhstan's relations with the European Union. According to him, the EU is Kazakhstan's largest trade and investment partner, and Germany is one of the key drivers of the country's economic engagement with Europe.

"Critical materials, energy, transport, agriculture, digitalization and advanced technologies are at the center of our expanded agenda today. These are the areas Kazakhstan and Germany can achieve significant results through joint efforts," the Head of State said.

Earlier, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Germany issued a Joint Declaration following expanded and narrow-format talks.