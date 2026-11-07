Tokayev outlines key areas of cooperation with Tajikistan

“Last year, road and rail freight volumes between our countries increased by 8 and 15 per cent, respectively, totaling around 7 million tons. The conditions put in place for carriers from both countries have helped sustain this positive trend this year. We agreed to pay particular attention to the digitalization of transport, which will ensure the seamless movement of freight. To further develop cooperation in this area, we will examine the prospects for implementing priority transport and logistics projects. To this end, a bilateral working group at the level of the national railway companies is in place and has been tasked with submitting specific proposals for cooperation,” Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, during a joint press briefing with the Tajik President.

President Tokayev also noted that particular attention had been paid to water and energy during the talks.

“Kazakhstan is grateful to the Tajik side for its consistent policy and support on matters relating to the use of transboundary river resources. And we agreed to continue our constructive cooperation in this area. The priorities are to introduce digital solutions in the water sector and jointly develop systems for water accounting and monitoring,” he said.

In the President of Kazakhstan’s view, cooperation in the IT sector opens up broad prospects for both countries.

“Over the past few years, our country has laid a solid foundation for the digitalization of public services and the development of artificial intelligence technologies. Under previously reached agreements, digital solutions from the e-government platform were transferred to the Tajik side. Specialists from Tajikistan successfully completed training at leading IT schools in Kazakhstan. A joint Faculty of Information Technology operates at the Tajik Technical University named after M. Osimi with the participation of the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University. I am confident that such projects will contribute to the technological progress of our countries. To coordinate this extensive work across all areas, we proposed developing and adopting a Comprehensive Plan for Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan through 2030,” the Head of State said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Tajikistan adopted a roadmap to boost trade by 2030.