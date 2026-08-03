Tokayev: Our goal is to transform Kazakhstan into one of leading logistics hubs linking Europe and Asia

During the teleconference, the President announced the start of work to expand capacity and carry out the comprehensive reconstruction of the Kyzylorda-Saksaulsk and Ulgaissyn-Saksaulsk highways, which have a total length of 774 kilometers.

According to him, the projects will be carried out by domestic companies and are expected to create more than 10,000 jobs. Once completed, annual freight traffic along the routes is projected to increase 2.5-fold to 13.2 million tons.

“These projects will undoubtedly contribute to the development of the national economy and tourism, while improving the well-being of our citizens,” Tokayev said.

The president reiterated the goal of transforming Kazakhstan into one of the leading logistics hubs linking Europe and Asia.

“Our task is not just to build roads, but to create a modern digital transport ecosystem,” he said, adding that the adoption of the National Program to Support Domestic Carriers, with the participation of Kazakhstan's automotive industry, would further strengthen the country's transit potential.

Tokayev said the new roads across the undeveloped steppes of the Aral Sea region will transform previously dead-end routes into key intersections along major Eurasian transport corridors

He instructed that all projects launched during the ceremony be completed no later than 2029.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / Akorda

During the teleconference, First Deputy Prime Minister Nurlybek Naliyev, Aktobe region’s Governor Askhat Shakharov, and Mangystau region’s Governor Nurdaulet Kilybay reported on the readiness of the projects for the launch.

Earlier, in his speech, President Tokayev cited the Western Europe-Western China, Karaganda-Almaty, Center-South, Atyrau-Astrakhan, Taldykorgan-Oskemen, and Kalbatau-Maikapshagay highways as key examples of the country's infrastructure upgrades.