Tokayev highlights large-scale road modernization in Kazakhstan

In his remarks, Tokayev said the projects highlight Kazakhstan's growing potential as a regional transport and logistics hub.

"Last year, freight transportation in Kazakhstan increased by 6% to nearly 37 million tons. Construction of the Moyinty-Kyzylzhar and Darbaza–Maktaaral railway lines will be completed this year, followed by the Bakhty–Ayagoz line next year. We are also paying special attention to the road sector. In recent years, Kazakhstan has undertaken a large-scale modernization of its road network, successfully completing several major infrastructure projects," he said.

Tokayev cited the Western Europe–Western China, Karaganda–Almaty, Center–South, Atyrau–Astrakhan, Taldykorgan–Oskemen, and Kalbatau-Maikapshagay highways as key examples of the country's infrastructure upgrades.

The Kazakh President said road freight transport has doubled over the past five years, generating 1.5 trillion tenge in revenue last year. He noted that eight international transport corridors pass through Kazakhstan, carrying around 35,000 vehicles every day.

"Last year, 13,000 kilometers of roads were built or repaired, with 6,000 kilometers commissioned for operation. By 2027, all road border checkpoints will undergo full reconstruction. This will be the first project of such scale since Kazakhstan gained independence," Tokayev said.

He added that road construction and rehabilitation projects are now underway in every region of the country.

"Construction of the Saryagash bypass has recently begun, while the Zhezkazgan–Karaganda highway is being modernized. At the same time, housing, schools, healthcare facilities, engineering networks and other social infrastructure are being built across the country. Kazakhstan is experiencing a genuine construction boom, reflecting its transition to a new stage of modernization and sustainable growth," the Head of State said.

Earlier today, Tokayev gave the official start to construction of three strategic highways in Kazakhstan.