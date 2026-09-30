Our ambition can be expressed in a simple formula: ‘Made in Kazakhstan’ with Bavarian technologies and German quality - Tokayev

According to the Head of State, the next stage in the development of Kazakhstan-Germany economic relations should focus on advanced technologies, high-tech production and joint access to new markets.

The President briefed the heads of Bavarian companies on the consistent improvement of conditions for investors.

In particular, he informed the forum participants about the work of the Investment Headquarters at the level of the Government and the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev then outlined the key areas of mutually beneficial partnership.

“Kazakhstan is expanding production in mechanical engineering, metallurgy, electrical equipment and industrial components. At the same time, further gains in productivity will increasingly depend on automation, robotics and digital control. Companies such as Siemens and KUKA are global leaders in industrial automation, robotics and advanced manufacturing. Major Kazakh enterprises (Qarmet) can provide stable demand and reliable industrial partnerships. Our ambition can be expressed in a simple formula: “'Made in Kazakhstan' with Bavarian technology and German quality,” he said.

The President identified critical materials as another area of partnership.

“As German industry seeks to secure and diversify its sources of these essential materials, Kazakhstan stands ready to become a reliable, long-term partner, supplying copper, titanium, aluminum, beryllium, tantalum and niobium,” the Head of State noted.

Earlier, addressing the forum, President Tokayev suggested to launch a special partnership program with the Bavarian Chips Alliance, bringing together relevant Kazakh companies, research institutions and development organizations with Bavaria’s semiconductor ecosystem.