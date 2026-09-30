Kazakhstan proposes semiconductor partnership with Bavaria

Addressing the Kazakhstan-Bavaria Technology Forum, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Bavaria had built one of Europe’s leading semiconductor and microelectronics ecosystems, bringing together internationally recognized companies such as Infineon Technologies, Siltronic, and Rohde & Schwarz.

“For Kazakhstan, a realistic starting point is not large-scale chip manufacturing, but those parts of the value chain that directly support our industrial development. Energy, mining, metallurgy, transport and manufacturing increasingly depend on power electronics, sensors, measurement systems and sophisticated automated controls,” said the Head of State.

In this regard, the Kazakh President suggested to launch a special partnership program with the Bavarian Chips Alliance, bringing together relevant Kazakh companies, research institutions and development organizations with Bavaria’s semiconductor ecosystem.

According to the Head of State, reliable transport and logistics connectivity is essential for bringing new production facilities to international markets.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed that Bavarian businesses jointly develop industrial and logistics hubs along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.