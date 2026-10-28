Kazakhstan to raise minimum wage

The increase will affect 1.8 million people, including over 370,000 workers paid from the state budget.

“I instruct the government to raise the minimum wage from 85,000 to 110,000 tenge. This measure must take effect on January 1 next year,” Tokayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev had proposed a three-year moratorium on inspections of micro- and small businesses from January 1, 2027.