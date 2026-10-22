Tokayev orders tighter oversight of Kazakhstan's nuclear energy sector

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented with a report on the Agency’s 2026 performance.

Satkaliyev briefed the Head of State on the current status of the nation's nuclear industry and energy sector. In particular, key topics included nuclear power plant construction, atomic science and innovation, professional training, and expanding local content across sector projects.

Discussions also covered the establishment of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Safety Zone, enhancement of radioactive waste management, and strengthening the legal and regulatory framework in nuclear and radiation safety.

Concluding the meeting, the President directed the Agency to maintain strict oversight of national nuclear energy development and take timely measures to execute key objectives under the Atomic Industry Development Strategy.

Earlier, President Tokayev received the CEO of Club Atlético de Madrid, Miguel Ángel Gil Marín.