The Head of State noted that the government had provided substantial support to the livestock sector. The volume of loans provided to businesses operating in the industry has increased significantly in recent years.

Particular attention has been paid to the procurement of breeding livestock. 71 commercial dairy farms have been launched, and 33 feedlots have been built since 2025

Tokayev stressed that favourable conditions must now be created to ensure the stable and efficient operation of these enterprises.

“Livestock farms must be provided with high-quality forage. We also need to address the issue of marketing finished products. Special attention should be given to restoring pastures and expanding arable land. It is important to ensure that farms have access to water resources,” Tokayev said.

The President also highlighted the modernisation of the veterinary sector as a priority.

He reminded that, in accordance with a resolution by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), Kazakhstan had been officially granted a foot-and-mouth disease-free status. According to Tokayev, this achievement opens up new opportunities to increase exports of meat and other livestock products.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for expanded digital access and logistics support for rural entrepreneurs.