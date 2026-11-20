Addressing the III Forum of Agricultural Workers, the President noted that 150 billion tenge had already been allocated to the implementation of the Auyl Amanaty programme, which helped employ more than 22,000 people in rural areas.

“Of course, this is a good result. However, the main question is whether these 22,000 jobs have been maintained to this day. Nevertheless, the programme needs to be scaled up further,” Tokayev said.

He stressed that rural residents and businesses should be able to benefit from the opportunities offered by digital marketplaces, banks and logistics companies.

“We should establish an effective operating system and conclude specific agreements regulating the delivery of goods to customers. In general, local centres for receiving, sorting and cooling agricultural products should be set up in districts with a high concentration of small farms. This infrastructure must be accessible to all producers,” the President emphasised.

The President also highlighted the need to expand the use of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, across Kazakhstan's agricultural sector.

Earlier, the President said that the volume of exports of the country’s agro-industrial output had doubled, nearing 7 billion tenge.