Kazakh President congratulates Montenegro on Statehood Day

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan values its long-standing cooperation with Montenegro, built on friendship and mutual respect.

The Head of State noted recent official visit of President Milatović to Astana marked an important milestone in bilateral relations and opened new opportunities for strengthening cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished President Milatović success in his state duties and extended best wishes of prosperity and well-being to the people of Montenegro.

To note, during his historic first official visit to Kazakhstan, President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, tourism, logistics, energy and digital transformation in an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency.