Tokayev orders Emergency Ministry to use AI for threat forecasting

The Head of State instructed Minister Murat Mukhanov to ensure preparedness for seasonal emergencies, continue strengthening district and rural units, and enhance their technical capabilities

Special attention was given to ensuring fire, industrial, and seismological security, improving the public alert system, as well as implementing digital solutions and artificial intelligence for forecasting and early detection of threats.

The President emphasized the need to strengthen the ministry’s human resources capacity and to raise the level of professional training for rescuers.

Earlier, Chairman of the Board of JSC Samruk-Kazyna, Nurlan Zhakupov, reported to the President on achieving core production and financial targets and implementing major infrastructure projects