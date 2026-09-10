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    Tokayev orders Emergency Ministry to use AI for threat forecasting

    18:24, 10 September 2026

    During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined priority areas of activity for the Ministry of Emergency Situations and assigned a number of tasks, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Tokayev orders Emergency Ministry to use AI for threat forecasting
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State instructed Minister Murat Mukhanov to ensure preparedness for seasonal emergencies, continue strengthening district and rural units, and enhance their technical capabilities

    Special attention was given to ensuring fire, industrial, and seismological security, improving the public alert system, as well as implementing digital solutions and artificial intelligence for forecasting and early detection of threats.

    The President emphasized the need to strengthen the ministry’s human resources capacity and to raise the level of professional training for rescuers.

    Earlier, Chairman of the Board of JSC Samruk-Kazyna, Nurlan Zhakupov, reported to the President on achieving core production and financial targets and implementing major infrastructure projects

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Government of Kazakhstan Other Governmental Authorities
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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