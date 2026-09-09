Tokayev briefed on Samruk‑Kazyna’s operations and investment projects

According to Zhakupov, Samruk-Kazyna plans to complete investment projects worth 3.2 trillion tenge in 2026.

They include the construction of the Moiynty-Kyzylzhar and Darbaza-Maktaaral railroad lines, the modernization of Altynkol-Zhetygen and Beineu-Mangystau railroad sections, the construction of an oil refinery at the Kashagan field, the modernization of Almaty Thermal Power Plant No 2, as well as the construction of a combined-cycle power plant and a hybrid power plant in the Turkistan region.

The projects to build a data center in Astana and lay a fiber-optic cable along the seabed of the Caspian Sea are nearing completion.

The President was also briefed on the Fund’s investment portfolio.

In 2027-2029, the Fund plans to implement 38 projects worth 21 trillion tenge in energy, oil and gas, transport and digital infrastructure.

He also reported on the implementation of the Fund’s social projects.

Among the priorities are the construction of healthcare and social facilities, 55 centers for children with disabilities and 46 inclusion classrooms, as well as the development of sports and educational infrastructure.

At the end of the meeting, the President set several tasks for Samruk-Kazyna.

Earlier, Tokayev received Madina Abylkassymova, Chairperson of the Agency for Financial Market Regulation and Development. The President was informed about the results of the regulation and development of the country’s financial market in the first eight months of 2026 and the tasks for the upcoming period.