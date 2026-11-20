Addressing the III Forum of Agricultural Workers, the President said numerous state agricultural programs launched in recent years virtually duplicate one another.

"Favorable conditions must be created to improve the quality of life for rural residents. However, in recent years, a great many agricultural programs have emerged that virtually duplicate one another, differing only in name," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said. "Programs such as Auyl Amanaty, Auyl – El Besigi, Ken Dala, Bereke, Zhailau, Igilik, Sybaga, and others are already underway. Of course, each project is designed to solve pressing issues in this sector. But how efficiently is all this work being carried out? I think this is a completely legitimate question. What we need is not a quantitative increase in programs, but the qualitative development of agriculture."

He directed the Government to carry out a thorough analysis of policy documents drafted to support rural areas and farming.

"Each program must have its clear goals and objectives. The main thing is that the measures taken are understandable to farmers and raise living standards in the countryside. This issue is directly tied to the need for saving public funds," the President emphasized.

He said efforts in this area are already underway.

"According to the relevant ministry, last year alone, 921 projects totaling 173 billion tenge were implemented in nearly 500 villages under the Auyl – El Besigi initiative. Besides, water supply systems were modernized in 277 settlements," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

At the same time, the Head of State called for verifying the actual results of these projects and the accuracy of official figures.

"Perhaps it is time to check the real results of this work. Can we trust the reported figures? Why did I raise this issue, and why do I want to get to the bottom of it? The point is that previously, we were presented with a pretty, almost ideal picture. And, honestly, we were all genuinely pleased by it. Then we looked for convenient excuses, like not being given accurate statistics, and simply put the matter on the back burner. Such an approach is unacceptable in the future," President Tokayev underscored.

According to the President, the People's Construction program should give fresh momentum to rural development.

"In this regard, special attention should be paid to supporting enterprises that drive village development and create permanent jobs. First and foremost, it is necessary to upgrade engineering infrastructure in districts where large farms are located and build access roads to ensure their efficient operation," the Head of State added.

Earlier, at the III Forum of Agricultural Workers, the President said Kazakhstan achieved significant results in the agricultural sector.