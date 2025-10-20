Tokayev names Magzhan Ilyassov as Kazakhstan’s new ambassador to U.S.
09:14, 20 October 2025
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday signed a decree appointing Magzhan Ilyassov as Kazakhstan’s ambassador to the U.S., Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
According to the presidential decree, Magzhan Ilyassov was relieved of his duties as the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, as well as the country’s ambassador to Iceland, Ireland concurrently.
Earlier, it was reported the Head of State decreed to appoint ambassadors to Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and the Republic of Tunisi.