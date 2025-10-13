EN
    Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro

    09:23, 13 October 2025

    The Head of State decreed to appoint ambassadors to Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and the Republic of Tunisia, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Altai Abibullayev is appointed the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia.

    Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Croatia Daulet Batrashev is named as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro concurrently.

    Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Anuarbek Akhmetov is designated as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Tunisia.

    Earlier, Yerzhan Ashikbayev was named as the 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
