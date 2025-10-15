EN
    Tokayev names heads of two departments at Presidential Administration

    15:05, 15 October 2025

    This has been announced by the press service of the Akorda Presidential Palace, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh President names heads of two departments in his Administration
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State decreed to appoint Nurlan Baibazarov as the head of the investment and trade department and Zhandos Imanaliyev as the head of the foreign policy department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, Akorda said in a statement on Wednesday.

    Earlier, Alexey Tsoi has been named the advisor to the Kazakh President for social matters. 

