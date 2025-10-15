Tokayev names heads of two departments at Presidential Administration
15:05, 15 October 2025
This has been announced by the press service of the Akorda Presidential Palace, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Head of State decreed to appoint Nurlan Baibazarov as the head of the investment and trade department and Zhandos Imanaliyev as the head of the foreign policy department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, Akorda said in a statement on Wednesday.
Earlier, Alexey Tsoi has been named the advisor to the Kazakh President for social matters.