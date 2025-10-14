Alexey Tsoi named presidential advisor for social matters

By the Head of State’s order, Alexey Tsoi has been appointed as the advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for social matters, reads a statement from Akorda.

Born in Shymkent in 1977, Alexey Tsoi graduated from the South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, Institute of International Law and International Business Daneker, attended the Graduate School of Corporate Management at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration and the International Business Academy.

From 2001 to 2007, Tsoi worked as a doctor of surgery and endoscopy, senior research fellow at the Center for Reconstructive Surgery and Transplantology, lead research fellow at the Center of Internal Medicine of the National Scientific Medical Center of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

In 2002 and 2004, he served as a territory development manager for the city of Astana at the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline.

In 2006, he was appointed as General Secretary at Eurasian Respiratory Society.

Between 2007 and 2010, Tsoi headed the Center for the Implementation of Modern Medical Technologies in the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

In 2010, he took up the role as the head at the Medical Center of the President’s Affairs Administration of Kazakhstan (political governmental service), editor-in-chief of the Vestnik magazine of the Medical Center of the President’s Affairs Administration.

In 2011, Tsoi was appointed as a chief medical officer of Astana City Hospital No.1.

Between 2014 and 2017, he acted as the Vice Minister of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

In 2017 and 2019, he served as the Deputy Health Minister.

In 2019, he was appointed as the head at the Medical Center of the President’s Affairs Administration of Kazakhstan.

Tsoi was named the Kazakh Health Minister in 2020, and reappointed to the post in 2021.

In 2022, he took up the role as the head at the Medical Center of the President’s Affairs Administration of Kazakhstan for the third time.

