Tokayev: MPs to elect all Supreme Court judges under new proposal

As the Head of State pointed out, the second set of initiatives concerns the Parliament's competencies in forming the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Audit Chamber, and the Central Election Commission. Presently, he reminded, the powers to shape these bodies are shared between the Majilis, the Senate, and the President.

At the same time, he noted that all members of these structures are proposed to be appointed exclusively with the consent of the Parliament.

Furthermore, the initiatives involve empowering MPs to elect all Supreme Court judges upon the President's recommendation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that putting these proposals into effect will mark a major milestone in developing Kazakhstan's parliamentarism and bolstering the system of checks and balances between the branches of government.

Earlier, the President endorsed a new fund to digitally preserve the national heritage.

The 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay was held in Kyzylorda on Tuesday with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The discussions involved prominent public figures, representatives of political parties, the non-government sector, business leaders, experts, and members of regional public councils