President endorses new fund to digitally preserve national heritage

"As digital technologies and artificial intelligence rapidly evolve, strengthening national identity is becoming a matter of urgent importance. Only those nations that have digitized their history and culture, integrating them into the global digital civilization, will be able to preserve their national distinctiveness.

This can be called a requirement of a new era. Ultimately, this is about our ideological independence and the country's future.

I support the idea of creating a 'National Digital Heritage' Fund to accumulate our national memory, scientific knowledge, and cultural values. As part of the Year of Digitalization and AI, this initiative will allow us to preserve our historical heritage and create the conditions necessary for its comprehensive study," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out.