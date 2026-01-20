President endorses new fund to digitally preserve national heritage
Within the Year of Digitalization and AI, this initiative will unlock new opportunities for preserving and researching historical heritage, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly) underway in Kyzylorda, Qazinform News Agency reports.
"As digital technologies and artificial intelligence rapidly evolve, strengthening national identity is becoming a matter of urgent importance. Only those nations that have digitized their history and culture, integrating them into the global digital civilization, will be able to preserve their national distinctiveness.
This can be called a requirement of a new era. Ultimately, this is about our ideological independence and the country's future.
I support the idea of creating a 'National Digital Heritage' Fund to accumulate our national memory, scientific knowledge, and cultural values. As part of the Year of Digitalization and AI, this initiative will allow us to preserve our historical heritage and create the conditions necessary for its comprehensive study," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out.
In this regard, the Head of State recalled that at the previous session of the Ulttyq Qurultay, he had specifically stressed the need to systematize scientific works, archival materials, museum funds, and works of art.
"The 'National Digital Heritage' Fund will bring this work up to modern standards," the Head of State emphasized.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the upcoming constitutional reforms are comparable in scale to adopting an entirely new Constitution.
The 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay was held in Kyzylorda on Tuesday with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The discussions involved prominent public figures, representatives of political parties, the non-government sector, business leaders, experts, and members of regional public councils