Tokayev meets with Kazakhstan’s Investors Association Chairman Bolat Akchulakov

During the meeting, President Tokayev was introduced to the key initiatives and priority areas of the activity of the Investors Association, established upon the Head of State’s directive following the February meeting with representatives of major businesses.

The meeting discussed issues across a broad agenda, in particular primary tasks related to economic liberalization, deregulation, adoption of digital solutions and AI technologies in public administration, reflecting the Association’s role as a bridge between investors and the state.

Taxation system modernization, improvements to the anti-monopoly policy, fostering efficiency in privatization and public procurements reform were discussed as well.

Akchulakov presented proposals for the launch of the national responsible businesses rating.

In conclusion, the Head of State voiced his support of the initiatives put forward as well as highlighted the importance of their implementation to boost the country’s investment climate and ensure sustainable economic growth.

