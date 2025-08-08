Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Vladimir Putin talk over phone
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone, Akorda reports.
During the conversation, the Kazakh, Russian presidents discussed the ongoing issues of bilateral cooperation as well as implementation of joint economic projects.
Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the key outcomes of the recent talks with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow.
The schedule of the upcoming high-level meetings within both bilateral and international formats was reviewed as well.
