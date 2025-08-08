Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Vladimir Putin talk over phone

During the conversation, the Kazakh, Russian presidents discussed the ongoing issues of bilateral cooperation as well as implementation of joint economic projects.

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the key outcomes of the recent talks with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow.

The schedule of the upcoming high-level meetings within both bilateral and international formats was reviewed as well.

Earlier today, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kanat Nurov, the Ombudsperson for the Protection of Entrepreneurs' Rights.