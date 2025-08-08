EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Vladimir Putin talk over phone

    15:11, 8 August 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone, Akorda reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the conversation, the Kazakh, Russian presidents discussed the ongoing issues of bilateral cooperation as well as implementation of joint economic projects.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the key outcomes of the recent talks with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow.

    The schedule of the upcoming high-level meetings within both bilateral and international formats was reviewed as well.

    Earlier today, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kanat Nurov, the Ombudsperson for the Protection of Entrepreneurs' Rights. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Russia Kazakhstan and Russia Politics
