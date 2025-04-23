Tokayev meets with Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman

The Kazakh leader expressed confidence that Kazakhstan-Croatia cooperation will continue to develop in a spirit of mutual trust and constructive dialogue.

Tokayev noted growing interest of Croatian companies in the Kazakh market, including in energy, infrastructure, pharmacy and food industry.

It was said that over 30 companies involving Croatia, including Pliva and Podravka successfully operate in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Croatian delegation’s participation in the Kazakhstan-Croatia Business Forum due to take place later today, saying that agreements to be reached are to expand trade and investment cooperation.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan General Asim Munir.