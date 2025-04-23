EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President receives Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan

    12:57, 23 April 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan General Asim Munir, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the talks, the sides debated cooperation in the defense sector and military cooperation and the development of ties between the two nations.

    The Head of State said Pakistan is an important partner of Kazakhstan in South Asia. He noted the countries have significant potential for strengthening economic ties, including in trade, transport and logistics.

    In turn, Asim Munir conveyed greetings to the Head of State on behalf of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

    The parties stressed the need to give impetus to the development of cooperation in various economic sectors of mutual interest.

    Earlier it was reported, Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in Turkistan. 

     

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Pakistan Foreign policy Politics Army
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All