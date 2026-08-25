Tokayev meets U.S. House delegation to discuss Kazakhstan-U.S. partnership

Welcoming the U.S. delegation, Tokayev highlighted the significance of their visit in the context of Kazakhstan’s recent elections to the country’s newly established unicameral Qurultay.

According to the Kazakh President, the parliamentary elections marked a historic milestone and a new stage in the country’s political modernization. He said the unicameral Qurultay is intended to make the legislative process more effective and improve the quality of lawmaking.

Tokayev also emphasized that parliamentary diplomacy would become an important area of the new body’s activities.

“A constructive and substantive dialogue between members of the U.S. Congress and the Qurultay is important for further deepening mutual understanding, promoting common priorities and strengthening the Kazakh-American partnership,” Tokayev said.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President briefed the U.S. lawmakers on Kazakhstan’s ongoing political and socioeconomic reforms, as well as key priorities for modernizing the public administration system as part of the country’s strategic course toward building a fair and progressive state.

Tokayev also outlined key provisions of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, emphasizing the broad public support it received.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President noted the strong momentum in Kazakhstan-U.S. relations, particularly in trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as collaboration in advanced technologies, science, education and culture.

Tokayev said that constructive and trust-based dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump had brought bilateral relations to an unprecedentedly high level.

The sides also discussed cooperation in multilateral formats. Kazakhstan’s support for U.S. initiatives aimed at promoting global and regional stability, including the Board of Peace and the Abraham Accords, was highlighted as an example of such cooperation.

The two countries’ role in strengthening nuclear security and the nonproliferation regime was also noted.

Jason Smith thanked Tokayev for receiving the delegation and conveyed warm greetings from President Donald Trump.

“At two o’clock this morning, President Donald Trump called me. I told him that in a few hours I would be meeting with you. He asked me to convey his warmest wishes and expressed his appreciation for the trusting and constructive relationship that has developed between you,” Smith said.

He added that Trump was looking forward to Tokayev’s upcoming visit to Miami to attend the G20 summit.

“One of the main goals of our visit is to explore opportunities to further expand economic ties between the United States and your wonderful country. We are firmly committed to substantive dialogue to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Our President considers this extremely important,” Smith said.

Following the meeting, Tokayev expressed confidence that his upcoming visit to Miami would provide additional momentum to the development of the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had met with President of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani at the Palace of Independence.