Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets FIBA president to discuss basketball development

During the meeting, Tokayev praised the support provided by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) to Kazakhstan’s basketball community and thanked Al Thani for participating in a meeting of the National Basketball Federation of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh president noted that Kazakhstan is marking the 100th anniversary of basketball in the country this year. He emphasized that the sport remains one of the nation’s popular team sports, with growing interest among children and young people.

Photo credit: Akorda

Tokayev also highlighted Kazakhstan’s history of producing talented basketball players who have successfully competed on the international stage, including at World Championships and the Olympic Games.

The president also pointed to the growing popularity of 3x3 basketball in the country, describing it as a promising and increasingly popular format.

The meeting focused particularly on the development of grassroots and professional basketball, the training of young athletes and the implementation of joint projects.

For his part, FIBA President Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani expressed his gratitude to Tokayev for his support of basketball in Kazakhstan and outlined FIBA’s plans to further promote the sport.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded FIBA President Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani with the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 2nd class, for his contribution to the development of basketball in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent a congratulatory telegram to poetess Marfuga Aitkhozha.