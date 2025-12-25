EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Head of State tours Taraz small industrial zone

    15:12, 25 December 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about the efforts to attract investments and develop the agro-industrial complex in Zhambyl region, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Head of State tours Taraz small industrial zone
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the economic development, the projects being carried out in livestock farming and agricultural processing, diversification of crop areas, implementation of water saving technologies. The Head of State was also presented with a pool of investment projects.

    Head of State tours Taraz small industrial zone
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Since early 2025, the region has attracted 599.2 billion tenge of investments, marking a 33% growth. Over the two years, 56 investment projects to the tune of 242 billion tenge have been carried out in the region.

    Head of State tours Taraz small industrial zone
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Projects of leading enterprises in the region were presented to the Head of State. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also reviewed an investment project for the production of mineral fertilizers by Kazphosphate LLP, as well as the construction of a metallurgical plant by YONGGANG CENTRAL IRON and STEEL LLP.

    Head of State tours Taraz small industrial zone
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President was informed about the interim results of the implementation of the large-scale EuroChem-Karatau investment project in Zhanatas. At present, commissioning and start-up operations are underway at the new sulfuric acid production plant, where the first products for the domestic market have already been obtained.

    Head of State tours Taraz small industrial zone
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the upcoming launch of Shengtai Biotech Co. Ltd. deep corn processing plant in Shu district, with total investments amounting to 1.5 billion dollars, as well as the construction of a sugar plant by Zhongkai Kazakhstan International Company in Baizak district.

    In addition, the Head of State was shown agricultural machinery produced by KAZ FMWORLD AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY, which will be manufactured within the industrial zone.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits medical device enterprises in Zhambyl region. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Zhambyl region Investments Construction
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All