Head of State tours Taraz small industrial zone

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the economic development, the projects being carried out in livestock farming and agricultural processing, diversification of crop areas, implementation of water saving technologies. The Head of State was also presented with a pool of investment projects.

Photo credit: Akorda

Since early 2025, the region has attracted 599.2 billion tenge of investments, marking a 33% growth. Over the two years, 56 investment projects to the tune of 242 billion tenge have been carried out in the region.

Photo credit: Akorda

Projects of leading enterprises in the region were presented to the Head of State. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also reviewed an investment project for the production of mineral fertilizers by Kazphosphate LLP, as well as the construction of a metallurgical plant by YONGGANG CENTRAL IRON and STEEL LLP.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President was informed about the interim results of the implementation of the large-scale EuroChem-Karatau investment project in Zhanatas. At present, commissioning and start-up operations are underway at the new sulfuric acid production plant, where the first products for the domestic market have already been obtained.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the upcoming launch of Shengtai Biotech Co. Ltd. deep corn processing plant in Shu district, with total investments amounting to 1.5 billion dollars, as well as the construction of a sugar plant by Zhongkai Kazakhstan International Company in Baizak district.

In addition, the Head of State was shown agricultural machinery produced by KAZ FMWORLD AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY, which will be manufactured within the industrial zone.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits medical device enterprises in Zhambyl region.