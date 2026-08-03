Tokayev launches three strategic highway projects

In his remarks, Tokayev underscored the strategic importance of the major projects being launched today, describing the transport and logistics sector as a key driver of Kazakhstan’s economic growth, due to its location at the crossroads of major routes.

“Our goal is to strengthen Kazakhstan's status as a key transit hub in Eurasia. I have repeatedly stated this. As you know, our country serves as the main bridge connecting Europe and Asia. The majority of overland freight traffic between East and West passes through Kazakhstan. Therefore, developing a modern and advanced transport system is a strategic priority. Overall, the country is making significant progress in this direction,” Tokayev said.

He recalled that the second track on the Dostyk-Moiynty railway was commissioned last year, increasing freight capacity fivefold. In addition, a railway line bypassing Almaty station was launched, significantly reducing cargo transit times.

“Most importantly, these large-scale projects are being implemented by domestic specialists,” the President said.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan is set to introduce its first mandatory environmental standards for the country's road sector from January 1, 2027, establishing unified ecological requirements for every stage of a road's lifecycle, from design and construction to maintenance, repair, and operation.