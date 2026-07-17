Kazakhstan to make environmental standards mandatory for road projects

The new regulation is being developed by the Kazakhstan Road Research Institute (KazdorNII), according to the Ministry of Transport. The document is expected to be approved by late 2026 before taking effect at the beginning of the following year.

Comprehensive environmental requirements will be introduced to cover a wide range of areas, including the preservation of fertile topsoil, protection of surface and groundwater, reduction of air pollution and dust emissions, noise mitigation, responsible management of construction and consumer waste, and the restoration of land disturbed during road construction.

Until now, environmental aspects of road construction and maintenance in Kazakhstan have been governed only by non-binding recommendations. The new regulation will, for the first time, make these requirements legally mandatory, the Institute said.

The document also introduces measures aimed at protecting water resources. These include requirements for proper surface water drainage during road construction, treatment of contaminated water, preventing the discharge of untreated wastewater, and ensuring rapid response to any accidental oil spills.

Land conservation is another key focus of the document. Contractors will be required to remove and separately store fertile topsoil before construction begins, allowing it to be reused during land reclamation once projects are completed.

In addition, the regulation includes provisions to protect biodiversity. Road planners and builders will be required to consider wildlife habitats, migration routes, fish spawning grounds, and bird nesting sites when designing and carrying out projects. Protective measures such as wildlife fencing and warning signs will have to be installed to reduce environmental impacts.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh Government approves the key road projects development roadmap.