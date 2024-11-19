Tokayev invites Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to make official visit to Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan and Serbia enjoy close relations at the international and regional levels. Both countries have similar positions when it comes to many topical issues. Amid the current complex geopolitical situation, our countries confirmed their commitment to further strengthening of interaction within multilateral bodies, said Kazakh leader Tokayev.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan next year.

During the joint press briefing, Vučić hailed the productive and informative nature of the talks, he had with Tokayev on a wide range of issues. The Serbian President stated the trust-based relations established between the two countries and the Presidents.

The friendship between Kazakhstan and Serbia is not limited only to the relationship between our peoples, as our countries offer mutual support within international organizations, including the UN. Today, a number of agreements in different spheres were reached. Joint projects, meeting the core interests of the countries, are set to be implemented in different spheres. I express sincere gratitude to my friend President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his great contribution to strengthening of cooperation with Serbia, said Aleksandar Vučić.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh and Serbian leaders discussed the launch of direct flights between Astana and Belgrade as part of the expanded-format talks.

Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić also held talks in a narrow format.

An official welcome ceremony for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place in the square in front of the Palace of Serbia.

As reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Belgrade on November 18 for an official visit.

28 years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia. Over this period, the countries have deepened bilateral cooperation in the field of trade, investments and culture. An analytical report by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent unveils the key areas of the Kazakhstan-Serbia cooperation.