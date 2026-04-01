Tokayev invites Saudi Crown Prince to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

During the talks, President Tokayev stressed Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening comprehensive ties with Saudi Arabia.

The Kazakh leader highlighted the personal contribution of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to promoting multifaceted cooperation between the two nations.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is justly regarded as a strong and authoritative leader on a global scale. His visionary and progressive development strategy, as well as his immense role in strengthening international stability and security, deserve the highest praise and respect, said the Kazakh president.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed his invitation to Mohammed bin Salman to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman spoke on the phone in early March.