Kazakh President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Middle East situation over phone

During the talk, the sides stressed that the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East poses a serious threat not only to regional but also to global security and stability.

The interlocutors stated with regret that the continuing attacks on the territories of countries not involved in the conflict are happening at a time when the Islamic Ummah, more than ever, needs to show mutual respect and patience

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude for the support of the Kingdom’s Government in the evacuation of Kazakhstani nationals to their home country.

In turn, the Saudi Crown Prine thanked the Kazakh leader for the words of support and conveyed his best wishes to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The sides agreed to maintain regular political dialogue to take the bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level, as well as coordinate joint efforts in the international arena.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has issued a directive to strengthen security for strategic sites across Kazakhstan.