Tokayev instructs to introduce E-Parliament platform into Qurultay work

Tokayev stressed the need to make greater use of artificial intelligence to improve the quality of lawmaking and reduce corruption risks, while noting that digital technologies cannot replace professional legal expertise.

The President said the E-Parliament information system is being developed at his initiative.

“This platform makes it possible to proactively manage risks within the legal framework. Its main goal is to integrate digital services into a single ecosystem,” he said.

Tokayev instructed the relevant government agencies, together with lawmakers, to introduce the platform into the work of the Qurultay as soon as possible.

Earlier it was reported, the first session of the Qurultay of Kazakhstan of the first convocation with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev started its work.