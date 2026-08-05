Tokayev instructs stronger support for SMEs, greater housing affordability

The President was briefed on the implementation of his instructions and the holding's key development priorities.

During the meeting at the Akorda residence, Karagoishin reported that Baiterek's investment and loan portfolios had reached 14.3 trillion tenge and are expected to grow to 16.5 trillion tenge, while annual net profit has consistently remained above 400 billion tenge.

With the holding's support, 77,500 families secured housing in 2025, including 11,600 people on the state housing waiting list.

Last year, the holding financed 77 major projects and 27,400 small and medium-sized business projects, supported 131 exporters, provided assistance to 7,200 agricultural producers for spring fieldwork, and leased 11,400 units of agricultural machinery.

Karagoishin also presented Baiterek's ongoing transformation and its new long-term development strategy, which envisages a transition to a proactive investment holding model focused on efficient asset management, creating favorable conditions for business, and improving people's quality of life.

He also reported on the implementation of a number of investment projects, adding that 26 projects focused on import substitution, export development, and infrastructure are scheduled to be submitted to the Investment Council by the end of this year.

Tokayev stressed the importance of ensuring sustainable economic growth and attracting long-term investment, while instructing the holding to strengthen support for SMEs and place greater emphasis on improving housing affordability.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on reappointment as Prime Minister.