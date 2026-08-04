Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on reappointment as Prime Minister

Tokayev congratulated Pashinyan on his reappointment as Prime Minister of Armenia, wishing him continued success in his state activities for the benefit of the Armenian people.

In turn, Pashinyan thanked the Kazakhstani leader for his congratulations and wished Kazakhstan and its people success in the upcoming Qurultay elections.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the positive development of Kazakh-Armenian relations and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding multifaceted cooperation.

During the conversation, progress in implementing previous agreements, including those reached during the Armenian Prime Minister’s official visit to Astana in November last year was reviewed.

Particular attention was placed to strengthening cooperation in trade and economic relations, transport and logistics, as well as cultural and humanitarian fields.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Switzerland on National Day.