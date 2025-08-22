Tokayev honors Kyrgyz state and public figures with Order of Dostyq

Deputy of the Jogorku Kenesh, 7th convocation Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, advisor to the Kyrgyz President Arslan Koichiev, as well as Kyrgyz public figure Askar Salymbekov were honored with the Order of Dostyq, 2nd degree.

Addressing the awarding ceremony, the Kazakh leader said: “Prominent public figures of the Kyrgyz Republic make a great contribution to the promotion of bilateral cooperation through their selfless work and commitment to the cause”.

Your efforts help strengthen ties in political, economic and cultural areas, steadily expands interparliamentary interaction. I’d like to express special gratitude to Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev. Your commitment to the promotion of bilateral cooperation in the security areas, as well as addressing challenging tasks in ensuring regional stability deserves high praise… I’m convinced you will continue to make a substantial contribution not only to the progressive development of your homeland, but also to the strengthening of multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, said Tokayev.

Earlier, it was reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has awarded his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov with Altyn Qyran (Golden Eagle) Order.