Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presents Altyn Qyran Order to Sadyr Zhaparov

“We highly appreciate your tireless efforts on the path towards prosperity of Kyrgyzstan. Thanks to your weighed policy, your country has stepped into a new stage of development. Kyrgyzstan’s economy demonstrates high paces of growth… Your forward-looking steps contributed to strengthening peace and stability in the region. I am absolutely confident that under your wise leadership, fraternal Kyrgyz people will reach even greater heights,”

“Through our joint efforts, the Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation has gained a fresh impetus. New initiatives have been announced to deepen strategic partnership. In Kazakhstan, they know that you work hard for the benefit of the Kyrgyz people, serve them faithfully and hugely contribute to strengthening the friendly relations between our nations. For this reason, I took a decision to present you with the highest state award of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Altyn Qyran Order. This award is a sign of particular respect and sincere gratitude of Kazakhstan for you and entire Kyrgyz people,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.

Sadyr Zhaparov thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kazakh people for the award and emphasized that he perceives this award as a sign of special respect for the Kyrgyz people. He also expressed confidence in further strengthening of time-tested bilateral cooperation.

As it was reported, the Head of State is paying an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.