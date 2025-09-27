Tokayev holds talks with Myanmar's Acting President Min Aung Hlaing in Astana

Welcoming Min Aung Hlaing, Tokayev said he views the visit as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. He highlighted Myanmar’s rich cultural heritage, unique traditions, and significant geostrategic location, noting that both nations are situated at the crossroads of global transport routes.

Tokayev briefed his counterpart on Kazakhstan’s key socio-economic indicators and outlined the government’s strategic priorities aimed at ensuring sustainable growth. The leaders identified agriculture, transport and logistics, finance, IT, and digitalization as promising areas for bilateral collaboration.

The Kazakh President also stressed the country’s role as a key Eurasian transit hub, actively participating in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, as well as the development of the North–South transport corridor and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). Both sides underlined the importance of enhancing transport connectivity to boost trade and economic ties.

Tokayev further informed Min Aung Hlaing about Kazakhstan’s policies on interethnic and interfaith harmony, highlighting the principle of “unity in diversity,” the nation’s commitment to tolerance, and Astana’s initiative to host the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

For his part, Myanmar’s acting president thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and expressed readiness to strengthen constructive cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

