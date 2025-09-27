Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Independence Day of Turkmenistan

The congratulatory message addressed to Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the people of Turkmenistan highlights the high level of Kazakh-Turkmen cooperation, which gains new practical content through joint efforts and fully corresponds to the strategic partnership and aspirations of the two peoples.

Confirming his strong commitment to the comprehensive strengthening of multifaceted interstate ties, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Serdar Berdimuhamedov continued success in his responsible state activity for the sake of the wellbeing and prosperity of fraternal Turkmenistan.

As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives newly-appointed Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev.