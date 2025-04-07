EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds phone talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić

    16:20, 7 April 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today held a phone talk with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić, Akorda reports.

    President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the phone call, both presidents lauded the positive development of bilateral cooperation and expressed mutual commitment to further enhance Kazakh-Serbian relations.

    The sides discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of the Kazakh leader to Belgrade in November 2024.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić stressed the importance to foster trade and economic as well as investment ties, including practical implementation of joint initiatives in industry, energy, construction, agriculture, digitalization, transport and logistics.

    In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed his invitation to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

    Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh President congratulated Janibek Alimkhanuly on successful defense of his WBO and IBF titles. 

