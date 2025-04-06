Kazakh President congratulates Janibek Alimkhanuly on successful defense of WBO and IBF titles
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 11 KOs) on successfully defending his WBO and IBF middleweight championship titles, Kazinform News Agency reports.
This was announced by the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ruslan Zheldibay.
“President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that all fellow citizens feel proud of the athlete, who defended the country’s honor with dignity on home soil, demonstrating resilience and a high level of skill. The President wished Alimkhanuly further success,” the statement said.
Earlier, Janibek Alimkhanuly defeated Anauel Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs) of France at a fight night in Astana.
In the undercard of the boxing event, Kazakhstan's Batyrzhan Jukembayev, the Sabyrkhan brothers — Makhmud and Torekhan, and Alisher Abdulalim won their respective matches. However, Akniet Alimbay suffered a defeat against Czech boxer Josef Dubsky.
Earlier it was reported that Janibek Alimkhanuly successfully completed the weigh-in procedure ahead of his upcoming fight against Anauel Ngamissengue.