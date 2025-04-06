EN
    Kazakh President congratulates Janibek Alimkhanuly on successful defense of WBO and IBF titles

    01:34, 6 April 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 11 KOs) on successfully defending his WBO and IBF middleweight championship titles, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh President congratulates Zhanibek Alimkhanuly on successful defense of WBO and IBF titles
    Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy

    This was announced by the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ruslan Zheldibay.

    “President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that all fellow citizens feel proud of the athlete, who defended the country’s honor with dignity on home soil, demonstrating resilience and a high level of skill. The President wished Alimkhanuly further success,” the statement said.

    Earlier, Janibek Alimkhanuly defeated Anauel Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs) of France at a fight night in Astana.

    In the undercard of the boxing event, Kazakhstan's Batyrzhan Jukembayev, the Sabyrkhan brothers — Makhmud and Torekhan, and Alisher Abdulalim won their respective matches. However, Akniet Alimbay suffered a defeat against Czech boxer Josef Dubsky.

    Earlier it was reported that Janibek Alimkhanuly successfully completed the weigh-in procedure ahead of his upcoming fight against Anauel Ngamissengue.

