Tokayev holds phone talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
15:03, 5 June 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Masoud Pezeshkian noted the dynamic development of Kazakh-Iranian relations, built on ties of friendship and good-neighborliness.
The two presidents also discussed prospects for expanding trade-economic and investment cooperation as well as the schedule of upcoming meetings.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Masoud Pezeshkian exchanged greetings ahead of Eid al-Adha as well.
