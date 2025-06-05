Tokayev holds phone talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Masoud Pezeshkian noted the dynamic development of Kazakh-Iranian relations, built on ties of friendship and good-neighborliness.

The two presidents also discussed prospects for expanding trade-economic and investment cooperation as well as the schedule of upcoming meetings.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Masoud Pezeshkian exchanged greetings ahead of Eid al-Adha as well.

Earlier today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan met with the senior officials of the National Security Committee (NSC).