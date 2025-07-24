Tokayev holds phone talk with Uzbek President Mirziyoyev

During the phone talk, President Tokayev said that under the leadership of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan has been demonstrating dynamic development, including in the social and economic sphere.

It was noted that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan enjoy strategic, allied relations based on trust, good-neighborliness and mutual support. Both nations actively develop trade-economic ties, cultural and humanitarian cooperation as well as scientific and educational exchanges.

As Tokayev highlighted, Central Asia’s sustainable development largely depends on the cooperation level between the two nations.

In this context, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan take steps to promote joint projects in manufacturing, energy, transport, logistics and agriculture.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev also exchanged views on the ongoing issues of regional cooperation as well as discussed the schedule of upcoming high-level meetings at both two-sided and international levels.

