President Tokayev to pay official visit to South Korea

While speaking on the phone, both presidents confirmed their commitment to continuous development of Kazakh-South Korean multifaceted relations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Lee Jae Myung exchanged views on wide range of bilateral cooperation as well as expressed interest in greater trade-economic as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.

The presidents highlighted the importance of efficient implementation of the ongoing and future projects in manufacturing, energy, machine building, education and medicine.

During the conversation, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the invitation from his counterpart Lee Jae Myung to make an official visit to South Korea as well as confirmed his readiness to attend the upcoming Central Asia-South Korea summit in 2026.

