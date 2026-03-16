Heads of state congratulate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on successful referendum

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the constitutional transformations in Kazakhstan will contribute to expanding the allied relations and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

"The results of the nationwide vote fully confirmed the broad support for your course aimed at strengthening state institutions and ensuring the sustainable socio-economic development of the country," the telegram reads.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed confidence that these extensive political and socio-economic reforms will serve the sustainable development of New Kazakhstan and enhance its prestige and recognition on the international stage.

"The population's active engagement in this significant political event, as well as its results, are clear evidence of the broad support among the people of the fraternal country for the reforms carried out under your leadership," the Uzbek leader pointed out.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov congratulated the Head of State on the success in the referendum and expressed confidence in the steady progress of bilateral relations.

"I am convinced that this historical event will be a vital step on the path of further sustainable development of your country and the raising of the people's well-being. Under your leadership, Kazakhstan is developing confidently based on unity and stability, while its international authority is consistently strengthening," wrote Sadyr Zhaparov.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev noted in his message that the adoption of the new Constitution, which implies modernizing the political system and improving the governance model, marks the beginning of a new chapter in Kazakhstan's history. He added that it would contribute to the comprehensive development of the country and further strengthen its role in the international arena.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that the implementation of the principles laid out in the new Constitution will serve as a reliable foundation for the future prosperity of Kazakhstan.

"The results of the plebiscite serve as a renewed confirmation of the high level of public trust in your course toward modernizing the country and strengthening statehood. They clearly demonstrate the cohesion of Kazakhstani society in the willingness to build a 'Just Kazakhstan' and ensure its stable development," the congratulatory message says.

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić sent warm words of congratulations. As a sincere and devoted friend of Kazakhstan, he notes with satisfaction every step taken toward development and the achievement of ambitious goals yielding tangible results. The Serbian leader highlighted that such progress requires significant efforts, difficult decisions, and dedication to both daily and long-term objectives. He also emphasized that this clearly demonstrates how experienced and wise leaders make firm decisions.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated in his telegram that the results of the nationwide vote once again demonstrated the responsible attitude of the citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan toward safeguarding the independence and sovereignty of the country, and building a prosperous and modern society under the rule of law.

Congratulations were also sent by the Secretary Generals of the following organizations: the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Nurlan Yermekbayev; the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Sergey Lebedev; the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev; the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), Taalatbek Massadykov; and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Asad Majeed Khan. In addition, congratulations were received from Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, and other prominent international officials.

Congratulatory telegrams addressed to the President of Kazakhstan continue to arrive.

Earlier, the Central Referendum Commission released preliminary results of the Constitutional Referendum.