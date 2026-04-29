Tokayev holds phone call with Lukashenko, invites him to SEEC meeting in Astana

During the phone call, the Kazakhstani and Belarusian presidents praised the steady growth of bilateral relations, noting positive trends across all sectors. They further discussed further ways to boost cooperation in trade, economy, and culture.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on issues on the regional and international agenda, as well as reviewed the schedule of upcoming joint events.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Alexander Lukashenko to participate in the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Eurasian Economic Forum, which are set to take place in Astana in late May.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards the 1st class Dostyq Order to Andrej Babiš.