Tokayev holds meeting on civil rights protection and public safety

The meeting on Wednesday discussed protecting the lawful rights of the country’s citizens, as well as ensuring public order with the Law and Order rule in place.

The Kazakh president also introduced the meeting’s participants to the outcomes of the Constitutional Commission’s work on the draft new Constitution.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Chair of the Constitutional Commission – Chair of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova, Deputy Chair of the Constitutional Commission – State Counselor Erlan Karin, and member of the Constitutional Commission – Assistant to the President for Legal Issues Yerzhan Zhiyenbayev.