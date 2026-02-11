Tokayev to issue decree on republican referendum for new Constitution

The Head of State was informed about the results of the Commission’s work on the draft of the country’s new Constitution.

Azimova reported that, based on the results of twelve meetings, the Commission had developed the final draft of the new Constitution.

The text of the new Constitution was drafted based on initiatives and propositions of citizens and an expert community, submitted through the eGov and e-Otinish portals since October 2024. The draft also takes into account the approaches developed from October through January by the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform.

Following the discussion, the Constitutional Commission proposed to submit the draft of the new Constitution to the nationwide referendum.

According to the Head of State, the provisions of the new Constitution mark the completion of the process of transforming the institutional foundations of the country and the transition to an entirely new constitutional model.

The President also emphasized that the draft of the new Constitution not only reflects current social values and principles of state policy, but also lays the long-term foundations for Kazakhstan’s further progressive development.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that in the near future he will sign a decree to hold a nationwide referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution.